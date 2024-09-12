Business Standard

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections updates: JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 13 more candidates

J-K, Haryana Assembly polls updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the Assembly polls here

Representational image (File)

The Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance on Thursday named 13 more candidates in its sixth list for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, fielding senior leader Ramesh Khatak from the Kharkhoda segment. Of the 13, the ASP will be fighting the Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh, Mahendragarh and Badshahpur seats. According to the list, in addition to the Kharkhoda segment in Sonipat, the JJP has also fielded candidates from the Karnal, Panipat Urban, Narwana, Uklana, Narnaund, Loharu, Nangal Chaudhary and Badkhal seats. The two allies have so far declared candidates on 77 of the 90 seats. Sixty-one of these candidates are from the JJP. Thursday is the last date for filing of nominations.

On Wednesday, the alliance declared the names of 34 candidates for the polls. On September 4, it released its first list of 19 candidates, fielding former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala from his Uchana Kalan seat.

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) recently announced their alliance for the Haryana assembly polls and said JJP will contest 70 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will contest the rest.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday released its third list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Aditya Chautala, who recently jumped ship from the BJP to join INLD, will contest from Dabwali. He is the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Devi Lal. Some of the other candidates announced in the third list are Sunaina Chautala from Fatehabad, Kunal Karan Singh from Tohana, Surender Lathar from Julana, Parkash Bharti from Mulana (SC), and Daya Bhadana from Punhana. Notably, INLD is contesting the elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).


11:34 AM

Haryana Assembly polls: INLD releases third list for Haryana Assembly elections

11:20 AM

Haryana Assembly elections: JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance names 13 more candidates

On Thursday, the Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party alliance released its sixth list of candidates for the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5, announcing 13 additional nominees. Prominent leader Ramesh Khatak has been selected to contest from the Kharkhoda constituency. Among the 13 seats, the ASP will be competing in four: Bhiwani, Bahadurgarh, Mahendragarh, and Badshahpur.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

