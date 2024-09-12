LIVE news: ED raids properties of ex-RG Kar principal in connection with financial scam
Assamese actress, choreographer and social media influencer Sumi Bora and her husband Tarkik Bora, who were wanted in connection with the multi-crore online stock trading scam, detained by the Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday, a senior police officer said. The STF detained the two in Dibrugarh, the officer told PTI. A lookout notice was issued against the couple and four others after they failed to appear before the police following a notice issued to them in the wake of the arrest of the prime accused, 22-year-old Bishal Phukan in the case. The actress in a video message to a few local television channels had claimed that she would 'surrender and fully cooperate with the police'. Phukan, who owned the company that allegedly duped investors, was arrested along with his manager in Dibrugarh last week.
Several parts of Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) were affected due to rain on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain until Friday and issued a yellow alert for the city. According to the IMD, a combination of factors is likely to keep Delhi wet. It may cause waterlogging, especially in low-lying areas, and possible traffic disruptions.The IMD has predicted more rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 kmph for the national capital until Friday.Besides Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northern Madhya Pradesh are likely to get rain between September 11 and September 14, said IMD.
Coastal Road to Bandra-Worli Sea Link to open for northbound vehicles from Sep 13
Assam task force detains Assamese actress, husband in stock trading scam
ED raids properties of ex-RG Kar principal in connection with financial scam
