RG Kar victim's mother asks CM to be forthright in comments on action taken

Speaking to reporters at her residence on the northern fringes of Kolkata, the victim's mother, however, expressed hope that the discussions between the CM and the agitating doctors would yield result

She demanded the arrest of all the perpetrators and officials behind the attempted "cover up". | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Sep 14 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

The mother of the rape-murder victim of RG Medical College and Hospital on Saturday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be forthright in her comments about action against culprits.
Speaking to reporters at her residence on the northern fringes of Kolkata, the victim's mother, however, expressed hope that the discussions between the CM and the agitating doctors would yield results.
"Instead of merely saying that whoever is found guilty would be punished, she should have been more categorical and direct. Considering the destruction of evidence at the crime scene, and the arrest of only one person, we were expecting the CM to be more forthright," she said.
 
However, she said that any initiative to resolve the deadlock caused by the doctor's 'cease work' at hospitals over the last one month following the incident, was welcome but she also demanded the arrest of all the perpetrators and officials behind the attempted "cover up".
"I wish the state government does not take any punitive action against the agitating doctors who are waging a battle for justice," she said.
Accompanied by DGP Rajiv Kumar, the CM made a surprise visit to the doctors' sit-in site outside the state health department headquarters on Saturday afternoon and urged them to return to work.
"I have come to meet you as your 'didi' (elder sister) not as the chief minister. I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," she told the protesting doctors.

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 7:53 PM IST

