close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rich get richer, poor get poorer: Sibal on PM's social justice remarks

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the BJP's commitment to social justice

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kapil Sibal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the BJP's commitment to social justice, claiming that under this government the "rich get richer and the poor get poorer".

Addressing BJP members at the party's 44th foundation day, Modi on Thursday cited the free ration scheme, health insurance and other welfare measures, to assert that social justice was an article of faith for the BJP while other parties used the plank to advance the interest of particular families without helping society.

While the BJP thought and dreamt big and then set out to dedicate itself to achieving these goals, opposition parties could set small goals and patted each other for achieving even smaller targets, the prime minister had said.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "PM: 'BJP lives for social justice and follows it in letter and spirit'. Facts: 1) 40 per cent of the wealth created from 2012-2021 went to only 1 per cent of the population 2) In 2022 Adani's wealth increased 46 per cent 3) 64 per cent of GST came from the bottom 50 per cent; 4 per cent came from top 10 per cent."

"Rich get richer the poor poorer," Sibal claimed.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

Also Read

Modern Indian history should start from 2014: Sibal takes dig at govt

Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law

Why is PM Modi 'silent': Kapil Sibal on Bengal, Bihar communal violence

Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls nearing, alleges Sibal

Yet another jumla: Sibal slams Shah over no riots under BJP rule remark

Cheated his father and Congress: KPCC chief on Anil Antony joining BJP

Could provoke people: BJP teams not allowed to visit Sasaram, Bihar Sharif

Nagaland receives investment proposals of Rs 4,510 cr in B20 meet

Top headlines: Change in semiconductor scheme, price caps on gas and more

Live: Israel hits 2 tunnels, weapon factories in response to Hamas attack

Topics : Narendra Modi | Kapil Sibal | BJP | Politics

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:32 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon