close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: Change in semiconductor scheme, price caps on gas and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
semiconductors, chip

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 8:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal
The government is tweaking the semiconductor and display fab scheme so that interested parties can make an application on tap instead of being subjected to a 45-day deadline, according to sources. At present, interested applicants have to apply within 45 days to be considered eligible for financial incentives. Read more...

CBIC waives interest charges on EXIM traders due to payment woes 
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Thursday announced interim relief for traders grappling with difficulties in paying import duty through the automated payment system that went live on April 1.
The government has now allowed a temporary waiver of interest charges till April 10 in case there is a delay in paying duty due to technical glitches. Additionally, the government has also reverted to the manual clearance of certain categories of goods. Read more...
Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

Also Read

Top Headlines: CBIC seeks details on digital assets, govt to form GACs

Latest LIVE: 12 dead in massive fire at multi-storey building in Dhanbad

Top Headlines: Net direct tax collection exceeds RE, chip shortage & more

Latest news LIVE: Many dead as multiple Russian strikes rock Ukraine

Top Headlines: India's economic activity, online gaming policy, and more

Live: Israel hits 2 tunnels, weapon factories in response to Hamas attack

Amid salary cuts, layoffs, techies now hit by soaring rents in Bengaluru

Cong accuses Adani Group of having links with Chinese firm; Rijiju responds

Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations

Cabinet approves Indian Space Policy 2023 to boost Isro activities


The government on Thursday amended the domestic pricing model of natural gas in line with the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh committee on gas pricing. Prices of domestic natural gas will now be announced every month, and be pegged at 10 per cent of the international price of the Indian crude basket. The move is expected to reduce by 10 per cent the prices of piped natural gas (PNG), supplied to households, and compressed natural gas (CNG), used as auto fuel and by various industries. Read more...
IMF warns five-year global growth outlook is weakest since 1990

The International Monetary Fund warned that its outlook for global economic growth over the next five years is the weakest in more than three decades, urging nations to avoid economic fragmentation caused by geopolitical tension and take steps to bolster productivity.
The emergency lender sees the world economy expanding about 3% over the next half decade as higher interest rates bite, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a speech prepared for delivery in Washington Thursday. Read more...

Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy surprised most commentators who were expecting a 25 basis points (bps) hike. However, while the MPC unanimously voted to hit pause on the rate hikes, it will also continue to tighten money supply in “withdrawal of accommodation”. 
 
The central bank lowered its inflation projections for the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 financial year (Q4FY24) by 40 bps while also lowering its Q1FY24 inflation expectations by 10 bps. The MPC dropped its FY24 CPI inflation forecast to 5.2 per cent (from 5.3 per cent previously), on the basis of moderating crude prices. Read more...

Topics : exports imports | semiconductor | RBI | Gas price | IMF | Global economy | Interest rate hike

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon