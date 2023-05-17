close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rising heat: Tankers roped in to supply water in Maha's scarcity-hit places

8 villages and 4 settlements in Jalna and Hingoli districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra are currently facing water shortage and tankers have been roped in to supply water at these places

Press Trust of India Aurangabad
water, water pipe, water pipeline, tap

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eighteen villages and four settlements in Jalna and Hingoli districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra are currently facing water shortage and tankers have been roped in to supply water at these places, the administration said in its report on Wednesday.

The report issued by the divisional commissioner office said the administration has acquired 447 wells across six districts of Marathwada so far.

"Due to the summer season, various places in Marathwada are facing water issues. Eighteen villages and four wadis (settlements) in Jalna and Hingoli districts are facing water shortage. Therefore, the administration has started supplying water through tankers at these places. Of them, 10 villages and four settlements are from Jalna, while eight villages are from Hingoli," the report said.

In order to meet the water needs of the people, the administration has also acquired 447 wells in six out of the total eight districts of Marathwada - 85 each in Aurangabad and Jalna, 177 in Hingoli, 108 in Nanded, 54 in Beed, 11 in Latur, it added.

However, the wells were not acquired in Osmanabad and Parbhani districts of the region, it said.

Also Read

Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Chennai's Rs 4,400 cr water desalination deal given to Wabag group

Groundwater report waters down aquifer-level data, say experts

110 mn rural households in India now have access to tap-water connection

Assam actively working towards eliminating crime against children: NCPCR

Indian UHNIs dip 7.5% to 12,069 in 2022, to rise to 19,119 in 5 yrs: Report

India, Israel to jointly develop Center of Water Technology at IIT Madras

Kerala ordinance brings in punishment for offences against health officials

Around 15 shanties gutted in fire in Shastri Park slum, none injured: DFS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Water crisis

First Published: May 17 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nights booked for international travel by Indians doubled in Q1: Airbnb

Image
2 min read

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 27

Niti Aayog
1 min read

Microsoft rolls out Phone Link for iOS: Know how-to connect iPhone and more

Phone Link app for Apple iPhone
2 min read

Biden to miss Quad meet: A look at the group and its significance

Quad summit 2021
3 min read

Indian UHNIs dip 7.5% to 12,069 in 2022, to rise to 19,119 in 5 yrs: Report

Indian rupee
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon