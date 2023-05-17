Around 15 shanties gutted in fire in Shastri Park slum, none injured: DFS

At least 15 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. No one was reported injured.

The department received a call about the fire around 12.10 pm and rushed 12 tenders to contain the blaze, said the official.

According to DFS, a fire broke out in a shanty which later spread to adjoining shanties leading to cylinder blasts.

"At least 15 shanties were gutted in fire which led to multiple cylinder blasts," a senior fire official said.

Though the fire has been brought under control, it was very difficult to contain due to multiple cylinder blasts, said DFS Director Atul Garg.

