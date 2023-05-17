close

Around 15 shanties gutted in fire in Shastri Park slum, none injured: DFS

At least 15 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. No one was reported injured

Press Trust of India New Delhi
fire

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
At least 15 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. No one was reported injured.

The department received a call about the fire around 12.10 pm and rushed 12 tenders to contain the blaze, said the official.

According to DFS, a fire broke out in a shanty which later spread to adjoining shanties leading to cylinder blasts.

"At least 15 shanties were gutted in fire which led to multiple cylinder blasts," a senior fire official said.

Though the fire has been brought under control, it was very difficult to contain due to multiple cylinder blasts, said DFS Director Atul Garg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi fire

First Published: May 17 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

