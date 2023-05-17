India, Israel to jointly develop Center of Water Technology at IIT Madras



The LoI to establish this center was signed by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India in the presence of External Affairs Ministers S Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Israel to build an ‘India-Israel Center of Water Technology’ (CoWT) in Water Resources Management and Water Technologies.



Learning from the Global Champion of water management The Centre aims to build human capacity to ensure the implementation of the best technologies of Israel in a tailor-made context for the Indian requirements and pilot sustainable technologies to ensure water security for the country.



“The partnership with IIT Madras is very important and with our partners in Central Government (AMRUT) and IITM, we will jointly work for better management of Water Resources of India. This will be done with a focus on the introduction of new state of art Israeli technology and know-how in a more sustainable manner,” Dr Lior Asaf, Water Attache, Embassy of Israel said. In cooperation with MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, the upcoming Centre will help MoHUA develop its ‘AMRUT’ Mission for achieving its overall targets.

Also Read No, Israel has NOT found two cases of a new variant of coronavirus IIT Madras launches electric racing car; mulls driverless vehicle by 2025 Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore Placement offers at IITs in 2023 may not be as high as last year: Report IIT Madras generates power from sea waves, aims to go commercial by 2024 Kerala ordinance brings in punishment for offences against health officials Around 15 shanties gutted in fire in Shastri Park slum, none injured: DFS Announcement of rail connectivity for J&K's Uri brings cheers to locals Interest earned from Mahila Samman Certificate to be taxed, no TDS Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

About India-Israel Center of Water Technology

“We consider this as one of our most important collaborations working on conservation and proper utilization of Mother Nature’s greatest gift to Mankind - The Water,” Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said while elaborating on the significance of this center.



Moreover, it will also function as a platform to bring together experts from both countries to hold discussions and consultations on issues like drinking water, sewerage management and to develop new areas of intervention. In addition to sustainable practices of water management, CoWT will build a mutual network of knowledge sharing that would include technology, scientific information, and literature.