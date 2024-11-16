Business Standard
Robust, transparent audit system helps strengthen democracy, says Om Birla

Addressing an 'Audit Diwas' event of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) here, he asserted that a strong and transparent audit brings fiscal discipline and monetary prudence

Addressing the gathering, Birla said enhanced transparency in the audit ushers in more fiscal discipline. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said a robust and transparent audit system helps strengthen democracy and takes the country on the path of all-round development.

Addressing an 'Audit Diwas' event of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) here, he asserted that a strong and transparent audit brings fiscal discipline and monetary prudence which ensures that funds passed by Parliament for various schemes are utilised appropriately.

Birla also underlined that to ensure fiscal discipline and transparency in Indian democracy, a senior member of the principal opposition party is conventionally appointed as head of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

"This is the strength of Indian democracy," he asserted, noting that the audit report of CAG on public money spent is scrutinised by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) where members from both sides share their views on paragraphs of audit reports.

 

Addressing the gathering, Birla said enhanced transparency in the audit ushers in more fiscal discipline.

