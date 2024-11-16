Business Standard
Home / India News / Punjab's Fazilka-based person arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

Punjab's Fazilka-based person arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Akash Gill, a native of Pakka Chishti of Fazilka district in Punjab

Baba Siddique

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three people on a public road in Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area. | File Image: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Fazilka-based person was held by Punjab Police in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police in connection with the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, a top police officer said on Saturday.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused has been identified as Akash Gill, a native of Pakka Chishti of Fazilka district in Punjab.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and was providing logistical assistance to the shooters involved in the murder of Baba Siddiqui," Yadav said in a post on X.

Gill has been handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigations, he said.

 

Anti-Gangster Task Force Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban said the local police have been working closely with the Mumbai Police in the Baba Siddiqui murder case.

Earlier a Mumbai court had sent alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and four others arrested in NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case. The UP special task force and the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested alleged shooter Shivkumar (20) and four others from Nanpara in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district..  The four other accused, Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, were arrested for sheltering Shivkumar and helping him flee to Nepal. The crime branch produced the accused before additional chief judicial magistrate Vinod Patil. Seeking their remand, police told court it wanted to probe the financial aspects of the case as well as how the shooter procured arms used in the crime.  Gill, whose alleged involvement came to the fore during the investigation, was arrested by the teams from the AGTF and the Mumbai Crime Branch from Sulemanki Road in Fazilka, he said. 

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three people on a public road in Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

Also Read

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique murder: Main shooter Shivkumar sent to custody till Nov 19

Baba Siddique

How Mumbai Police captured key accused in Baba Siddique murder in 25 days

Baba Siddique

Shooter Shivkumar, 4 others arrested in Baba Siddique murder case from UP

Baba Siddique

After Siddique's murder, Pune leader also targeted by Bishnoi Gang: Police

Meesho

Meesho under fire for selling t-shirts with Lawrence Bishnoi's image

Topics : Baba Siddique Punjab Police Maharashtra Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon