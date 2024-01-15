RPF's women staff assisted in 206 childbirths during train journey in 2023

The Railway Protection Force's women personnel went out of their way to help pregnant women in labour during their train journeys and assisted in 206 childbirths, the Railways said on Monday.

According to the national transporter, the RPF, which has the largest share of women personnel in its ranks among the central forces, runs Operation Matrishakti, which provides help to pregnant women in childbirth.

Releasing the achievements of RPF and its various operations and campaigns during 2023, the railways said under operation "Rail Suraksha" to safeguard rail property, the force registered 6,312 cases of theft in which recovery of stolen railway property worth Rs 12.48 crore was made with the arrest of 12,099 offenders.

Acting against touts under Operation "Upalabdh", 5,544 touts were arrested and 5,207 cases were registered against them. This includes cases of more than 990 authorized agents of IRCTC who used illegal means in cornering reserved tickets, it said.

In another initiative to rescue children under "Operation NanheFaristey", the RPF helped 11,794 children reunite with their families, the railway said.

The RPF rescued 1,048 people from the clutches of human traffickers under Operation Action against Human Trafficking; saved 3,719 lives under Mission "Jeevan Raksha", recovered narcotics valued about Rs 40.32 crore under Operation NARCOS and attended to more than 2 lakh calls seeking real-time security-related assistance during their journey.

"Under Operation Rail Prahari, RPF uses its USP in assisting other police forces/ Law Enforcement Agencies nab suspects fleeing by trains. During 2023, 493 such suspects were apprehended by RPF and handed over to concerned agencies for offences committed by them outside the railway area," it added.