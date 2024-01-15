Three killed, five injured in boiler blast at sugar mill in UP's Sitapur

Three people died and five were injured in a boiler blast at a sugar mill here on Monday, police said.



A senior official said the blast was caused by vapour build-up in the boiler's fermentation chamber.



The boiler blast took place at Jawaharpur sugar mill in the Ramkot police station area during maintenance work, killing three labourers on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Circle Officer (City) Aman Singh said.



Five people were injured in the incident, police said.



The three labourers who died were identified as Raju Maurya (30), Vinod (32) and Avtar Singh (28), they said.



Sitapur District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Singh said vapour build-up in the boiler's fermentation chamber caused the blast.



He said the district administration is writing to the state government seeking an expert visit to the blast site so that accountability can be fixed.



An official statement issued in Lucknow said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Sitapur DM to reach the spot and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.



The chief minister also condoled the loss of lives in the incident, the statement said.