The Uttar Pradesh government has cleared a dozen private sector bioenergy projects worth Rs 550 crore, adding to the state’s green energy basket. The projects pertain to the production of over 90 tonnes of compressed biogas (CBG) and 44 kilolitres (kl) of biodiesel per day across the state. The bioenergy projects were approved by a state-level committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Mahesh Gupta.

“The state is vigorously pushing green energy and the private sector is attracted by the immense potential in this sector,” Gupta told Business Standard, adding that UP had received investment proposals worth Rs 7 trillion in the renewable energy domain at the UP Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) 2023.

It is expected that bioenergy production will not only mitigate environmental pollution caused by stubble burning (crop residue) but also provide a sustainable revenue source to farmers. Under the UP State Bioenergy Policy 2022, the state is targeting a production of 1,000 tonnes of CBG per day, 4,000 tonnes of bio-coal (pellets), and 2,000 kl of biodiesel.

The policy is aimed at promoting bioenergy based on agricultural waste to aid ecological conservation and arrest the loss of soil fertility due to stubble burning.

In the bioenergy segment, the state netted investment intent of Rs 45,000 crore. These projects are at various levels of evaluation.

Also, UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has identified nearly 60 bioenergy projects as commercially viable after vetting.

The state is wooing the private sector in the bioenergy matrix including CBG, bio-coal and biodiesel by offering an array of sops and concessions including capital subsidy. The incentives are in addition to sops provided by the central government.

Biomass has always been a vital energy source in India. It is renewable, widely available, carbon-neutral, and has the potential to provide sizeable employment in rural areas.

According to UPNEDA, about 32 per cent of the total primary energy use in India is still derived from biomass and more than 70 per cent of the country’s population depends on it for energy needs.

Meanwhile, the state incentives include Rs 75 lakh/tonne to the maximum of Rs 20 crore on setting up a CBG plant; incentive of Rs 75,000/tonne to the maximum of Rs 20 crore on setting up of a bio-coal plant; and incentive of Rs 3 lakh/KL per day to the maximum of Rs 20 crore on setting up a biodiesel plant.



