African nations to visit India to study ethanol blending, biogas schemes

Close on the heels of its historic outreach to African nations and the successful launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), India will soon welcome delegations from countries like Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda who are keen to replicate India's ethanol blending and biogas initiatives, top Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry officials said.

Launched on the sidelines of the recent G20 summit, the GBA aims to reshape the global landscape and expedite the uptake of biofuels worldwide, set standards for biofuel, expand the size of formal biofuel markets, and better map demand and supply.

Apart from G20 member South Africa, non-G20 nations like Kenya and Uganda also made up the list of 19 signatory nations. "Faced with increasing oil import bills for a growing population, both these nations have shown keen interest to go for ethanol blending in petrol for transportation after learning about the benefits and success of India's programme," a top official said.

The visiting teams will interact with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and other stakeholders in their upcoming visit, a top official said. Whilst in India, the countries may also sign government-to-government memorandums of understanding on collaboration and information sharing with Indian agencies and OMCs, he added. Officials said talks on finalising the visit are at an advanced level.

"In countries like Kenya, ethanol is already being used as a cooking fuel. Ethanol with 93 per cent purity is imported by Kenya from Brazil and is used for cooking purposes and is marketed by M/s KOKO, a Gandhinagar-based affiliate company of Sarus Innovations. The company has 10 lakh customers in Kenya," another official said.

The nations have expressed particular interest in replicating the model of government incentive that Central government schemes have used to pull in investments for necessary infrastructure in the sector. This includes the PM JI-VAN (Jaiv Indhan- Vatavaran Anukool fasal awashesh Nivaran) Yojana, which provides financial support to OMCs for setting up integrated second-generation bio-ethanol projects.

The Ministry also plans to showcase the Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources dhan (GOBARdhan) scheme that aims to set up new solid waste management plants that churn out energy from organic waste.

Uganda is keen to learn about India's existing compressed biogas (CBG) programmes. This includes the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transport (SATAT) scheme, which incentivises production of CBG from various biomass sources and targets the setting up of 5,000 commercial CBG plants by 2025.

Export opportunity

The government believes the GBA will accrue benefits closer to home as well. "The GBA will focus on collaboration and will provide additional opportunities to our industries in the form of exporting technology and exporting equipment," the official said.



New Delhi also hopes the GBA will position India as a climate and sustainability champion and further bolster the country as the voice of the global south. Key to this is India helping lower and middle-income countries also start their biofuels programme.

According to the International Energy Agency, biofuels have the potential to grow by 3.5 to 5 times by 2050 due to Net Zero targets, creating a huge opportunity for India. A record 171.2 billion litres of biofuels were procured globally in the year 2022, with India contributing just 2.7 per cent or 4.6 billion litres.

Schemes promoting alternate fuels so far :

- 643 waste to wealth plants set up under GOBARdhan scheme

- Rs 880 crore approved for 6 commercial 2G ethanol plants under PM JI-VAN scheme

- 46 compressed biogas plants built under SATAT scheme

- 11.7% ethanol blending reached nationwide

Source : Press Information Bureau