"The economic loss due to lost output from premature deaths and morbidity attributable to air pollution was 1.36 per cent of India's GDP in 2019."

Among the states, economic loss was the maximum in Uttar Pradesh at $5.1 billion. Next was Maharashtra incurring a loss of $4 billion, followed by Gujarat ($2.9 billion), Karnataka ($2.7 billion) and Tamil Nadu ($2.5 billion).

"Delhi had the highest per-capita economic loss due to air pollution, followed by Haryana in 2019, with 5.4 times variation across all states," noted the study.

Among the South Asian countries, the increase in particulate matter between 2000 and 2021 was the highest in India at 54.8 per cent, followed by Bangladesh (44.1 per cent), Afghanistan (42.3 per cent) and Pakistan (39.9 per cent), according to Air Quality Life Index 2023 report by University of Chicago authors Michael Greenstone and Christa Hasenkopf.



Indians lose 5.3 years of their lives due to particulate pollution compared to 4.5 years and 1.8 years lost due to cardiovascular diseases and child and maternal malnutrition, respectively, as per the report.

The welfare cost of premature deaths due to ambient particulate matter was 8.4 per cent of India's gross domestic product in 2019, according to the report 'Economic Policy Reforms 2023: Going for Growth' by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). It was 6 per cent in 2010.

In Bulgaria, the welfare cost was 13.8 per cent of the GDP, the highest among 49 countries. It was 10.7 per cent and 8.5 per cent for China and Romania, respectively.

In 2022, India was among the top 10 countries with the worst air quality, as per IQAir data.

In an August 2023 study entitled, 'Why Citizens Don't Hold Politicians Accountable for Air Pollution' by University of Pennsylvania authors Shikhar Singh and Tariq Thachil, very few Indians consider air pollution an important election issue. "Even in Delhi, India's most polluted megacity, fewer than 2 per cent of citizens surveyed during recent election periods prioritised air pollution while deciding how to cast their vote."