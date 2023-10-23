close
MP elections: AAP fields state unit president Rani Agrawal from Singrauli

Rani Agrawal will contest against Ramniwas Shah and Renu Shah who are in the fray from the BJP and Congress, respectively

Rani Agrawal

Photo: X/@@AAPRaniAgrawal

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced the candidature of its Madhya Pradesh unit president and Singrauli mayor Rani Agrawal from the Singrauli seat for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled next month.

With the announcement of Rani Agrawal's name, AAP has so far released the names of 70 candidates out of 230 for the November 17 elections.

"The Aam Aadmi Party hereby announces Rani Agrawal as a candidate for Singrauli Assembly for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023," AAP's official handle for Madhya Pradesh said on X (formerly Twitter).

Rani Agrawal will contest against Ramniwas Shah and Renu Shah who are in the fray from the BJP and Congress, respectively.

Buoyed by its success in MP local body elections last year in which the party garnered close to six per cent vote share, the AAP had earlier announced to contest all the 230 seats in the state Assembly polls.

Besides winning the mayor's post in Singrauli, which falls in the Vindhya region, the AAP also bagged around 50 corporator seats across the state.

The AAP had drawn a blank in the 2018 MP assembly elections in which the Congress scored a narrow win over the closest rival BJP.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls on November 17. The election would be conducted in a single phase and the counting would be done on December 3.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Election news Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

