Rs 800-cr heritage corridor project inaugurated around Jagannath temple

Press Trust of India Puri
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Rs 800-crore heritage corridor project around the historic Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.
The Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa was officially unveiled by Patnaik in presence of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divyasingha Deb and representatives of around 90 temples and thousands of devotees.
The project has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the CM said.
It includes parking areas, a new bridge and a road to ease pilgrim movement, a pilgrimage centre, restroom facilities, cloakrooms, toilets and other amenities for devotees in and around the Jagannath temple, officials said.
The pilgrim town of Puri has been decked up with flowers, colourful lights and graffiti for the occasion, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagannath Temple Naveen Pattnaik Odisha economy Odisha government heritage conservation

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

