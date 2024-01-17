CBI files chargesheet against 5 in Manipur arms-looting case in 2023

The federal agency had taken over the case from the Manipur Police (Heingang police station in Imphal East) in June last year.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against five people on Wednesday in a case of looting of arms and ammunition from Manipur Police personnel in May 2023.

The chargesheet was filed before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) in Assam's Guwahati, a CBI spokesperson said.

The federal agency had taken over the case from the Manipur Police (Heingang police station in Imphal East) in June last year.

The case pertain to a mob storming into the Manipur Police Training College's (MPTC) Pangei complex on May 4, 2023 and allegedly looting a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the armoury during an ethnic conflict in the northeastern state, the CBI spokesperson said.