Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RSS seeks removal of 'socialist', 'secular' from Constitution's preamble

RSS seeks removal of 'socialist', 'secular' from Constitution's preamble

Recalling the days of Emergency, which was announced on June 25, 1975, Hosabale said while thousands of people were put in jail and tortured during that period

Dattatreya Hosabale

"Those who did such things are today moving around with Constitution's copy. They have still not apologised... Apologise," Hosabale said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday demanded that the Congress must apologise for the imposition of Emergency by the Indira Gandhi government 50 years ago.

Addressing an event here, Hosabale also made a strong pitch for the removal of two words -- socialist and secular -- from the preamble of the Constitution, which were inserted by the erstwhile Congress government during Emergency.

Recalling the days of Emergency, which was announced on June 25, 1975, Hosabale said while thousands of people were put in jail and tortured during that period, freedom of the judiciary and media was also curtailed.

The days of Emergency also witnessed large-scale forced sterlisation, the RSS leader said.

 

"Those who did such things are today moving around with Constitution's copy. They have still not apologised... Apologise," he said.

"Your ancestors did it... You must apologise for this to the country," Hosabale said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Axiom-4 mission crew

A bit heavy-headed, but excited: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from ISS

Axiom Mission 4, Axiom 4, SpaceX Falcon 9, Shubhanshu Shukla

LIVE news updates: Dragon capsule with Shubhanshu Shukla docks successfully at ISS

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral win draws sharp political reactions in India

Nitesh Rane

Court issues non-bailable warrant against Nitesh Rane in defamation case

Flood, Assam Flood

Flash floods kill 7 in Himachal, Jammu; IMD issues red alert for Kerala, MP

Topics : RSS Constitution Indian constitution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon