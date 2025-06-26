LIVE news updates: 2 dead, 6 missing after flash floods near Dharamshala
Today's top news updates: Two people have died and six others remain missing following heavy rainfall and rising water levels near the Manuni stream in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, officials reported.
According to authorities, the SDRF, volunteers, and project personnel evacuated individuals from camping areas to a safer location near the Ambedkar building in Kaniara, where food and water were provided.
Officials further stated that a sudden surge of water, triggered by heavy rain, inundated a residential colony within 15 minutes, leading to the tragic incident.
In other developments, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has recruited three researchers from OpenAI to advance his company’s superintelligence initiative, according to the Wall Street Journal. The hires — Lucas Beyer, Alexander Kolesnikov, and Xiaohua Zhai — were previously based at OpenAI’s Zurich office.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has begun procuring two additional Mobile BSL-3 (MBSL-3) laboratories to enhance outbreak response capabilities and improve healthcare access in remote and hard-to-reach areas.
Known as RAMBAAN, these mobile labs are the first-of-their-kind, fully indigenous Rapid Action Mobile BSL-3 units, designed for field deployment and equipped to handle diagnostic demands during outbreaks involving both known and novel high-risk pathogens.
Developed under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission by ICMR in collaboration with Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, the RAMBAAN labs are currently stationed at the National Institute of Virology in Pune and the RMRC in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
These units were first deployed during the Nipah virus outbreak in Kozhikode, Kerala, in September 2023, and again in Malappuram district in July 2024.
9:34 AM
There should be no place for double standards in combating terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet.
"It is imperative those who sponsor, nurture and utilize terrorism for their narrow and selfish ends must bear the consequences," says Rajnath Singh.
8:55 AM
We must unite in our fight against terrorism for our collective safety, security: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet
Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists, says Rajnath Singh.
