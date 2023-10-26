close
Russia-Ukraine war showed we can't rely on defence imports: Army chief

General Manoj Pande also said that India is putting significant focus on leveraging the infusion of modern technology in the Army

Manoj Pande

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The war in Ukraine has shown that India cannot rely on the import of military hardware, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue.

"The lesson we learnt from the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that we can't rely on the import of military hardware," he said. He also said that India is putting significant focus on leveraging the infusion of modern technology in the Army.

"Force restructuring, technology infusion, reforming existing structures, joints and human resource management are key focus points of the Army," he said. 

Pande added that the world is undergoing unprecedented changes. "We are also seeing the centrality of national interest in global affairs. National security importance is growing in international affairs," he said.

"There will be challenges and opportunities for us in the Indo-Pacific," he added. "We need to remain proactive to deal with various security challenges."

He, however, added that the border situation remains stable.

Pande also added that the first batch of 40,000 Agniveers have joined the units and "the feedback from the field is good and encouraging".

The Chanakya Defence Dialogue will be a recurring forum and bring together experts from the international defence and strategic community. The main focus of the discussions will be on South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indian Army is hosting the event with the Centre for Land and Warfare Studies (CLAWS).

Earlier, at another event, Pande called for embracing the concept of "unity of effort" as the guiding principle by like-minded nations to confront multifaceted challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

In an address at the closing session of the Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference (IPACC), he said the solutions to the challenges demand creativity, innovation, flexibility and inclusive collaboration.

"The common understanding achieved by us on various issues must now steer our aggregated course of action in the future. It is in this spirit of cohesion, that I urge each one of us to embrace the concept of 'unity of effort', as our guiding principle," Pande said.

He said peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific are not abstract ideals and that they are the foundation upon which the dreams and aspirations of millions of people rest. Pande said the Indian Army stands committed to these ideals.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Army Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Indo-Pacific arms industry BS Web Reports Indian Army

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

