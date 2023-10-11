Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has escalated into a military confrontation, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis amid the continuing Israel-Gaza war. As violence persists, civilians, particularly children, are suffering disproportionately, facing displacement, a lack of essential supplies, and a collapsing healthcare system, according to media reports. Israel has also reported attacks from other neighbouring nations, as well as internal conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. A report by NDTV on Wednesday indicates that the death toll among both Palestinians and Israelis may be nearing 3,600.

What is known about the conflict so far

Death Toll in Israel

At least 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have lost their lives, and over 2,616 people have been injured since Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel on October 7, according to the Israeli military.

Israel, in response, mobilised 300,000 troops, marking the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War, according to the Times of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised Israel's resolve to conclude the war, stating, "Israel will finish it."

In a war update shared by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the IDF reported that about 30 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza. On Wednesday, additional reports from Israel indicated that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza might be holding an unspecified number of hostages, including both soldiers and civilians.

On Tuesday, the IDF also revealed that about 4,500 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel. In retaliation, Israeli defence forces struck 1,290 Hamas targets in Gaza.

Besides civilians, 123 soldiers have been killed, and the IDF has notified 50 families that their relatives have been kidnapped.

Casualties in Palestine

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Tuesday that at least 770 Palestinians have been killed, and 4,000 have been wounded in air raids since Israel's retaliation began. However, by Wednesday, these numbers had increased to 900, including 260 children and 230 women, according to authorities in Gaza.

Furthermore, in the West Bank region, at least 18 people have been killed and approximately 100 have been injured since Saturday.

According to the United Nations, over 200,000 people in Gaza have been displaced and are seeking shelter in UN-run schools and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. This is reportedly the largest displaced person in Gaza since 2014, when Israel launched an air and ground offensive.

Moreover, hospitals are overwhelmed and the region faces a shortage of medical supplies as casualties continue to rise. Doctors Without Borders reported that medical equipment, including surgical equipment, antibiotics, and fuel, is running low in two of the hospitals they operate in Gaza.

Three water and sanitation facilities have also been damaged, cutting off essential services to 400,000 people in Gaza.

International Response

The United States, while condemning terrorist attacks, stated that it does not have specific information about Iran's role in the latest attacks but acknowledged Iran's longstanding support for Hamas.

President Joe Biden also reported that among the casualties, 14 US citizens were killed in Hamas' attack, and Americans are among those held hostage in Gaza. He stated there was no justification for terrorism. It was also announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to Israel to show solidarity and support.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed the media on Tuesday that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of Iran's involvement, if any, in these attacks.

Unfolding Humanitarian Crisis

As the conflict intensifies, the immediate need for humanitarian aid becomes critical. Gazans are scrambling for safety as Israeli warplanes continuously strike various neighbourhoods. Gaza, a densely populated coastal enclave, is witnessing unprecedented destruction. Many civilians are trapped and are unable to access medical assistance due to blocked routes and damaged infrastructure.

According to the World Health Organisation, vital medical supplies pre-positioned for seven hospitals in Gaza have already been depleted, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.





According to the World Health Organisation, vital medical supplies pre-positioned for seven hospitals in Gaza have already been depleted, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Moreover, reports of fire on Tuesday over Israel's northern borders with militants in Lebanon and Syria suggest that the conflict could expand to other regions. Israeli police also reported that two Palestinians hurled stones at police late on Tuesday in east Jerusalem.

Israel has also been advising civilians to evacuate neighbourhoods where attacks are expected.

