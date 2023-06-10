close

Rusted anti-tank mine, grenade found at different places in Jammu & Kashmir

A rusted anti-tank mine and a grenade were found at different places in Samba and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said

Press Trust of India Jammu
Army soldiers inspect the spot after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on a road opening Party (ROP) in Kulgam district

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
A rusted anti-tank mine and a grenade were found at different places in Samba and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The mine, believed to have been planted over two decades ago as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, was noticed by a farmer in an agriculture field near Poolpur post near Basantar on the International Border in Samba district in the morning, they said.

The army was informed and the mine was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the experts of the bomb disposal squad, they said.

A rusted hand grenade was found near Dakhi bridge in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, officials said, adding a bomb disposal squad neutralised the device.

Meanwhile, police seized a plane-shaped balloon from Hiranagar sector near the International Border near Kathua district.

The black-and-white coloured balloon with the PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) logo landed on this side from across the border, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

