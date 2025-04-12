Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sad to learn about passing of eminent Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia: Murmu

The 95-year-old died at her home in Ahmedabad around 11 am, said Parul Thakore, administrator of Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music that Lakhia founded in Ahmedabad in 1964

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed sadness at the passing of eminent Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia and said her contribution in the field of performing arts would be cherished forever.

"My deep condolences to her family, friends and admirers," the president said in a post on X.

The 95-year-old died at her home in Ahmedabad around 11 am, said Parul Thakore, administrator of Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music that Lakhia founded in Ahmedabad in 1964.

She had been suffering from age-related ailments for the past three months, Thakore said.

"Sad to learn about the passing away of eminent Kathak dancer Kumudini Lakhia ji. Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, Lakhia ji trained and mentored numerous students through Kadamb Centre for Dance," Murmu said in her post.

 

"She transformed the presentation of Kathak dance through innovative contemporary interpretations. Her contribution in the field of performing arts will be cherished forever. My deep condolences to her family, friends and admirers," the president added.

