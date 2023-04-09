close

Saffron flag will be unfurled all over Maha in 2024: CM Shinde in Ayodhya

The Lok Sabha election as well as the Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next year

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
Eknath Shinde

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the ideology of his party and that of the BJP is the same and they will unfurl the saffron flag all over the state next year.

"Our party's role is clear. The Shiv Sena has an alliance with the BJP. Our ideology, which is Hindutva, is the same. We will go to our state with new energy from Ayodhya and serve the people. In 2024, the Shiv Sena and the BJP's 'bhagva' (saffron flag) will be unfurled in the entire state," Shinde said while addressing a press conference here.

The Lok Sabha election as well as the Maharashtra Assembly polls are due next year.

Without naming anyone, the Maharashtra chief minister said there are a few people who are "allergic" to Hindutva because if it (Hindutva) reaches every household in the country, their "shop" will be closed.

Shinde is on his maiden visit to Ayodhya after becoming the Maharashtra chief minister in June last year. He has been accompanied to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh by thousands of Shiv Sainiks.

Topics : Ayodhya | Maharashtra | Maharashtra Assembly Elections

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

