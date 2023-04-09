close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stalin wants Tamil to be included in CRPF written test, writes to Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling him to include Tamil as a language for the written test

IANS Chennai
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and Leader of Opposition MK Stalin speaks to media representatives after boycotting the Governor's address and walking out from Tamil Nadu Assembly session, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling him to include Tamil as a language for the written test in the recruitment for Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF).

In a statement on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government said that the Chief Minister had written a letter to the Union Home minister stating that in the notification for the written test to the recruitment for CRPF, it was mentioned that the test could be taken in English and Hindi.

The state government in the statement said that of the 9,212 vacancies in CRPF, 579 have to be filled from Tamil Nadu and the exams are to be held in 12 centres across the state.

Stalin said that the aspirants from Tamil Nadu will be unable to write the test in their mother tongue in their native place.

The government release said that there was a Hindi comprehension for 25 marks out of the 100 marks and this would be beneficial for only Hindi speaking students.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, according to the statement from the state government said that the CRPF notification was against those applying for the post from Tamil Nadu and added that this was not only unilateral but amounts to being discriminatory.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

TN districts start survey on guest workers in state after CM seeks info

K Vijay Kumar resigns as security advisor of MHA citing personal reasons

Hindi official language, no intention to impose it on whole country: Centre

TN CM writes to PM on Parliamentary panel's 'Hindi for jobs' proposal

PM Modi meets Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Bellie

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

PSU banks' profit likely to touch record high of Rs 1 trillion in FY23

Those raising doubt on Ram temple construction shown way home: CM Shinde

India does not believe in conflict between ecology and economy: PM Modi

He also said that the notification was against the constitutional rights of the job aspirant.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister called upon Union Home Minister Shah and sought his immediate intervention for allowing aspirants in non-Hindi speaking states to write the test in their mother tongue.

--IANS

aal/svn/

Topics : mk stalin on AIADMK | Stalin | mk stalin | CRPF

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon