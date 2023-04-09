Stalin wants Tamil to be included in CRPF written test, writes to Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has written a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling him to include Tamil as a language for the written test in the recruitment for Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF).

In a statement on Sunday, the Tamil Nadu government said that the Chief Minister had written a letter to the Union Home minister stating that in the notification for the written test to the recruitment for CRPF, it was mentioned that the test could be taken in English and Hindi.

The state government in the statement said that of the 9,212 vacancies in CRPF, 579 have to be filled from Tamil Nadu and the exams are to be held in 12 centres across the state.

Stalin said that the aspirants from Tamil Nadu will be unable to write the test in their mother tongue in their native place.

The government release said that there was a Hindi comprehension for 25 marks out of the 100 marks and this would be beneficial for only Hindi speaking students.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, according to the statement from the state government said that the CRPF notification was against those applying for the post from Tamil Nadu and added that this was not only unilateral but amounts to being discriminatory.

He also said that the notification was against the constitutional rights of the job aspirant.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister called upon Union Home Minister Shah and sought his immediate intervention for allowing aspirants in non-Hindi speaking states to write the test in their mother tongue.

