Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy dies of cardiorespiratory arrest at 75

He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated, it added

sahara subrata roy

"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar," the company statement said.

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 11:57 PM IST
Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday, according to a company statement.
 
He was 75.
 
According to the company statement, he passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes.
 
He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Sunday after his health deteriorated, it added.
 
"His loss will be deeply felt by the entire Sahara India Pariwar," it said.

Sahara Group Subrata Roy Subrata Roy Sahara

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:55 PM IST

