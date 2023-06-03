Not a merger with Sahara Life, just transfer of policyholders: SBI Life

SBI Life, a subsidiary of country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI), has said it is not a merger between the two companies but only a transfer of the policyholder related assets and liabilities of Sahara Life Insurance.

On Friday regulator Irdai directed SBI Life Insurance to takeover the policy liabilities of around two lakh policies along with assets of stressed Sahara India Life Insurance Co Ltd (SILIC).

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) in view of deteriorating financial health of the SILIC.

Following the Irdai order, SBI Life assured two lakh policyholders of "high levels" of service and commitment as is accorded to our customers.

"We have started and we are expeditiously working on the process of integrating all these policyholders in our systems. While the full integration may take some time, we request these policyholders to reach out to us on our helpline number 1800 267 9090 or email us at saharalife@sbilife.co.in," it said



SBI Life will shortly reach out to these policyholders and intimate them about various touch points and manner of servicing for a smooth transition, it said.

Sahara Life Insurance was also not allowed to underwrite new business. Thereafter, further directions were issued to the insurer to meet the regulatory requirements.

Also Read Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms 2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws RBI-MPC may lower inflation forecast marginally: BoB Chief Economist Income tax return: Common mistakes you should avoid while filing your ITR Deposits shrink Rs 59,623 cr, credit down Rs 6k cr in May 19 fortnight BRICS pitches for using local currencies in international transactions RBI announces draft cyber security norms for payment system operators

"Despite being provided ample opportunities and sufficient time to ensure compliances, SILIC has failed to comply with directions of the authority and take any affirmative steps to protect the interests of its policyholders," the regulator had said.

Further, the policy data of SILIC reveals that the company's portfolio is showing run-off trend. The financial position has been deteriorating with rising losses and higher percentage of claims to total premium.

"If the trend is allowed to continue, the situation will worsen and lead to erosion of capital and SILIC may not be able to discharge its liabilities towards policyholders, thereby endangering the interest of its policyholders," Irdai had said.

It said the action against SILIC has been taken after due consideration of all the facts and circumstances.

The authority added in its meeting held on June 2, 2023 that the action was warranted to protect the interest of the policyholders of SILIC.

Further, Irdai said it will continue to monitor the situation and also issue necessary directions as required in the interest of the policyholders of SILIC.