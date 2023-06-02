Sanchi will soon be declared as the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh

“The work of developing Sanchi as a solar city is complete. We are not just talking about renewable energy projects, we are also executing them on ground,” Principal Secretary (energy and renewable energy) Sanjay Dubey said. Sanchi sits on the Tropic of Cancer, which makes it ideal for soaking in the sun’s energy.

Sanchi, the Unesco world heritage site in Raisen district known for Buddhist stupas, will soon be declared as the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh.