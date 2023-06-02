close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sanchi will soon be declared as the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh

The maximum cost of building the solar city has come from the corporate social responsibility fund of the state-owned energy sector

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sanchi, the Unesco world heritage site in Raisen district known for Buddhist stupas, will soon be declared as the first solar city of Madhya Pradesh.
“The work of developing Sanchi as a solar city is complete. We are not just talking about renewable energy projects, we are also executing them on ground,” Principal Secretary (energy and renewable energy) Sanjay Dubey said. Sanchi sits on the Tropic of Cancer, which makes it ideal for soaking in the sun’s energy.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the project would ensure electricity to every house in the town through solar energy.  The plan includes rooftop solar panels, solar parks, and wind energy, among other projects. Two solar stations of 5 megawatt (Mw) and 3 Mw capacity are established in the town. According to the MP Urja Vikas Nigam, the nodal agency for the implementation of the project, the town needs around 3 million units of energy per year and arrangements are being made to generate 5.6 million units annually.
The maximum cost of building the solar city has come from the corporate social responsibility fund of the state-owned energy sector.

Also Read

City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis

First hybrid solar eclipse in a decade begins; it won't be visible in India

Abundant resources, govt policies make Madhya Pradesh investors' haven

Rajasthan govt encourages farmers to set up solar pumps to cut cost

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

86% rural households provided with tap water connections: Mizoram Dy CM

Train tragedy: Stalin dials Patnaik, forms panel to oversee Tamils rescue

Since Galwan crisis, measures taken to have deterrence in area: IAF chief

Invest India to set up desks in all states to promote investment: Goyal

Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express launch cancelled after Odisha train tragedy

Topics : Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon