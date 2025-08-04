Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Sanjay Dwivedi writes to PM Modi, demands aid for Pahalgam victims' kin

Sanjay Dwivedi writes to PM Modi, demands aid for Pahalgam victims' kin

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi described AAP MP Sanjay Singh as one of the few leaders who stand with truth

Pahalgam terror attack leaves many dead, injured

Shubham Dwivedi was among the 26 people killed when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists and locals in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam | Photo: Reuters

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, has written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded compensation for the families of the April 22 deadly attack victims and a grant of "martyr status".

He also described AAP MP Sanjay Singh as "one of the few leaders who stand with truth", and highlighted the issues of the families of the Pahalgam terror victims in Parliament.

Dwivedi, while speaking to the ANI, said, "He is one of the few leaders who stands with the truth. He presented our issues in the Parliament with all his might... I hope he will stand by our demands in the future too... I have written two letters to the Prime Minister (demanding compensation for the families of the victims and for the victims to be given the 'martyr' status). This is not a matter of party politics. This is a national issue."

 

Sanjay Singh on Sunday met the family of the Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi during his visit to Kanpur. After the meeting, he spoke to reporters and called on the Union government to grant martyr status to victims.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP stated that he had also raised the demand during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Singh said, "I had raised this point in the Parliament that the victims' families demand that all those who died in Pahalgam should be given the status of martyrs. Shubham's father also demands that the tragic incident that happened cannot be compensated in a lifetime, but the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and the government should definitely take the steps they can. This will also be a message against terrorism."

The AAP leader also criticised the government over what he termed a "delay" in providing compensation for the families of the victims."The government must provide compensation and jobs to the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. There has been a lot of delay in that," Singh said.

Shubham Dwivedi was among the 26 people killed when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists and locals in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam.

Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

