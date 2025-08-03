Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 09:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Rhavan

PM Modi, Amit Shah meet President Murmu separately at Rashtrapati Rhavan

It was not known the reasons behind the subsequent meetings of the prime minister and the home minister with the President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attend the BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

This was the first meeting of the prime minister with the President after his recent visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives. ( Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu separately within hours at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

It was not known the reasons behind the subsequent meetings of the prime minister and the home minister with the President.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on 'X'.

Hours later, the Rashtrapati Bhavan again wrote on 'X', "Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."  The home minister also wrote on 'X' sharing a picture of his meeting with President Murmu. "Called on Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji at Rashtrapati Bhavan."  However, there is no words so far from the prime minister's office.

 

This was the first meeting of the prime minister with the President after his recent visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives.

Also Read

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

PM Modi brought Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to ensure justice: Meghwal

Modi, Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor proved nuclear blackmail won't work anymore: PM Modi

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

PM Modi's praise for Bhopal's sanitation efforts boosted morale: CM Yadav

(Screengrab from X: @narendramodi): PM Narendra Modi addresses address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu

Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi joins Maldives' Independence Day celebrations as chief guest

The meetings came against the backdrop of the logjam in Parliament over the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Except discussions in both Houses on Operation Sindoor, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21.

Also, the Lok Sabha last week approved the extension of the President's rule in Manipur for six more months, while the Rajya Sabha is yet to take up the motion for discussion. The President's rule was imposed in the Northeastern state on February 13.

The prime minister's meeting with the President also came days after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on exports from India and an unspecified penalty because of New Delhi's purchases of Russian military equipment and oil.

The meetings also came nearly two weeks after Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21 tendered his resignation as vice president to the President citing health grounds.

The vice president also functions as the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission last week announced that election of vice president will take place on September 9.

The electoral college for the vice-presidential election comprises all elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and all members of the Lok Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Ladli Behna Yojana women to get ₹250 Raksha Bandhan gift on Aug 7: MP CM

Srinagar airport

Army officer 'assaults' SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport, FIR lodged

toys, kids, children

National child survey under Mission Vatsalya scheme on the anvil: MoSPI

Pragya Thakur

Malegaon blast case verdict is victory of Hindutva: Pragya Singh Thakur

Dalai Lama

Dalai Lama lays foundation for Chowkhang Vihara rebuild in Ladakh

Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Droupadi Murmu India Prime Minister president Rashtrapati Bhawan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Cricket MatchesSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon