Shivraj Chouhan echoes PM's call, urges citizens to use indigenous products

Shivraj Chouhan echoes PM's call, urges citizens to use indigenous products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday, during the disbursement of the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi in Varanasi, urged the nation to buy indigenous products

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated the Prime Minister's appeal. | File Photo

Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday once again echoed the Prime Minister's appeal by urging citizens to purchase products made within the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday, during the disbursement of the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi in Varanasi, urged the nation to buy indigenous products.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening the economy, the Union Agriculture Minister reiterated the Prime Minister's appeal today: "Dear sisters and brothers--nieces and nephews, everyone lives for themselves--insects, birds, and animals. But what's the point of living only for oneself? We must live for our country. Living for the nation is what the Honourable Prime Minister taught us yesterday. He appealed to us to buy only those products for our homes that are made in our own country."

 

"Dear sisters and brothers, whether something is made in your village, in a nearby city, in your district, in your state, or anywhere in our country, buy only those things. The Indian economy is growing rapidly. Today, we are ranked fourth in the world, and very soon, we will reach the third position. And this nation of 1.44 billion people is a huge market. If we resolve to buy and use only things made in our country, then our farmers, our small-scale producers, self-help groups, and local artisans- everyone will see their income increase. And when their earnings grow, our economy will become stronger. Why should our money go abroad? Let it provide livelihoods to our own children. I will live for my country, and you too should live for the country...which means, buy only products that are Made in India. Thank you!"

Earlier, he said that the welfare of farmers is a top priority of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering of farmers, officials and dignitaries in Patna, Agriculture Minister Chouhan said that with the help of the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme, the government is ensuring that the assistance reaches directly into the accounts of the farmers.

Highlighting the measures for farmers' welfare, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said that with the help of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), the government is ensuring that the assistance reaches directly into the accounts of the farmers. He said, "Earlier, farmers used to get only a few pennies of Rs 1 sent by the government, but now they receive the whole amount without any leakage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Shivraj Singh Chouhan India Prime Minister

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

