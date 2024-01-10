Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC asks high courts to enforce committee to oversee judicial pay commission

All high courts must have a 2-judge committee to oversee orders on pay, pension and other retirement benefits for judicial officers as per the Second National Judicial Pay Commission recommendations

Gavel, Law & Order

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) has instructed all High Courts across the country to establish two-judge committees responsible for implementing the recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC), according to a report by Bar and Bench. The SNJPC is concerned with the salaries and service conditions of members of the district judiciary. This move is aimed at addressing the grievances of judicial officers and ensuring financial dignity for judges.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, spoke on the need for judges to be appropriately compensated to ensure that they could lead a life with financial dignity that also safeguarded their judicial independence.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The court also emphasised that judicial service should not be equated with the service of other state officers, given the distinct functions, duties, restrictions, and restraints applicable to members of the judicial service.

As part of the directive, the court ordered the formation of a committee in each High Court named the "Committee for Service Conditions of the District Judiciary".

Composition of the Committee for Service Conditions of the District Judiciary


The composition of the Committee for Service Conditions of the District Judiciary must include two judges of the High Court nominated by the Chief Justice, one of whom should be a judge with prior experience in the district judiciary.

Additionally, the Law Secretary/Legal Remembrancer, the Registrar General of the High Court (ex officio Secretary of the Committee), and a retired judicial officer in the cadre of District Judge nominated by the Chief Justice to act as a nodal officer for daily grievance redressal.

The senior-most Judge nominated by the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court will serve as the chairperson of the committee. The chairperson has the discretion to co-opt state government officers, including secretaries in the departments of home, finance, health, personnel, and public works, when deliberating on issues concerning these departments.

The committee may also co-opt the accountant general to ensure the proper implementation of SNJPC recommendations.

Also Read

Article 35A took away fundamental rights of non-residents of J&K, says CJI

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Manipur video case: Why did police take 14 days to register FIR, asks SC

Same-sex marriage: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said in his judgement

'No will to live': UP judge alleges sexual harassment, CJI seeks report

HC seeks LG's stand on DCPCR plea against inquiry, stoppage of funds

Plant-based diets linked with lower Covid incidence, finds research

Kovind panel on simultaneous polls gets over 5,000 suggestions from public

Republic Day parade rehearsal 2024: All about Delhi Traffic Police advisory

Bharat-branded 'chana dal' biggest selling brand with 25% mkt share


Function of the Committee for Service Conditions of the District Judiciary


The committee's functions include overseeing the proper implementation of the SNJPC recommendations related to pay, pension, and allowances. This would serve as a single-point nodal agency for redressing judicial officers' grievances, developing an institutional mechanism for recording and archiving concerns about pay, pension, and service conditions of the district judiciary, and ensuring the empanelment of hospitals meeting necessary standards for every district in consultation with the state government's health department.

The SC also directed that disbursements for arrears of salary, pension, and allowances due to judicial officers, retired judicial officers, and family pensioners should be computed and paid on or before February 29, 2024. High court committees are tasked with monitoring compliance, and each committee is required to submit its report to the SC through the registrar general of the high court by April 7, 2024.
 
Topics : Supreme Court High Court Pay Commission Judicial service Pensions Salary packages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon