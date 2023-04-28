close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC directs states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna termed hate speeches a "serious offence capable of affecting secular fabric of the country"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Extending the scope of its 2022 order beyond three states, the Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and Union Territories to register cases against those making hate speeches even if no complaint has been made.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna termed hate speeches a "serious offence capable of affecting secular fabric of the country".

The bench said its October 21, 2022 order shall be made applicable irrespective of religion and warned any delay in registering cases will be treated as contempt of the court.

"Where have we reached in the name of religion? What have we reduced religion to is really tragic," the apex court had then observed and directed Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand to crack down hard on those making hate speeches, calling them shocking for a country that is religion-neutral.

Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the court had directed Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi to promptly register criminal cases against the offenders without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

On Friday, the bench said, "The judges are apolitical and not concerned with Party A or Party B and the only thing they have in mind is the Constitution of India".

Also Read

Meta faces new lawsuit, accused of amplifying hate speech in Africa

SC asks Delhi Police to file charge sheet in 2021 hate speeches case

SC to hear plea against 'hate speech' event scheduled on Feb 5 in Mumbai

For some politics is based on hate, says Kapil Sibal over SC observations

Nobody taking action against hate speeches despite our orders, laments SC

Bio-aviation committee discusses ways to reduce carbon emissions

Tata Metaliks net profit rises 6% to Rs 55 crore in March quarter

Rs 1 cr to each village, Rs 5,000 cr for Kalyana Karnataka region: Rahul

Climate change increases risk of new viruses across India: Scientists

Locals sheltered terrorists, weapons came from Pak via drones: J&K DGP

It said the court has been entertaining petitions against hate speeches in different parts of the country for "larger public good" and to ensure establishment of "rule of law".

The apex court warned any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this "very serious issue" will invite the court's contempt.

The top court's order came on a plea filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah, who had initially sought direction against Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to register cases against those delivering hate speeches.

Abdullah had again moved an application seeking implementation of the apex court's October 21, 2022 order across states and union territories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court hate speech

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pak court dismisses Imran Khan's petitions against anti-corruption agency

Imran Khan
1 min read

Euro slips on GDP data, yen slumps as BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

Photo: Unsplash/Ibrahim Boran
4 min read

Facebook, Instagram to soon mandate checkout experience on Shops

The hearing follows reporting by the Wall Street Journal that Facebook understood the negative effects its photo-sharing app, Instagram, has on young users, including anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts, and yet downplayed the research.
2 min read

Locals sheltered terrorists, weapons came from Pak via drones: J&K DGP

Security forces stand guard at the encounter site in Surankote area of Poonch district on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

Crypto wrap: Market in the green ahead of US Fed announcement next month

crypto, crypto currency, bitcoin
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

First time since 2014, Amazon omits India business from earnings call

Amazon
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Wrestlers, Indian wrestlers
2 min read

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide abetment case

Law & Order, Court order
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon