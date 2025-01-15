Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC issues notice to Centre on PIL over rising cybercrimes, spam calls

SC issues notice to Centre on PIL over rising cybercrimes, spam calls

The service, which facilitates identification of the caller's name and is usually displayed in the caller ID section of the phone, may help recipients to make informed decisions about calls and combat

SC, Supreme Court

The plea sought a direction to telecom network operators to implement the calling name presentation service (CNAP). (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL alleging an "enormous rise" in cyber crimes and "nuisance" of unsolicited calls in the country.

Observing government agencies were doing their bit, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar issued a notice to the Department of Telecommunications.

"Yes, we understand the problem is there. Let the Centre respond, the bench said, noting the PIL of one Gowrishankar from Bengaluru.

The plea sought a direction to telecom network operators to implement the calling name presentation service (CNAP).

The service, which facilitates identification of the caller's name and is usually displayed in the caller ID section of the phone, may help recipients to make informed decisions about calls and combat spam calls.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi pollution

LIVE news updates: Stricter pollution curbs under Grap-4 reimposed in Delhi and surrounding areas

Mark Zuckerberg

Matter 'closed', says IT House panel chief Dubey after Meta apology

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025: Bookings, airfares fly high for Prayagraj flights

NDTV

NDTV loan-repayment case: Complainant satisfied with CBI's closure report

Ethanol

India to achieve 20% ethanol blending target in 2 months: Gadkari

Topics : Supreme Court PIL cybercrimes Trai on spam calls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon