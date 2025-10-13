Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC issues notice to govt, states on PIL for new dam to replace Mullaperiyar

SC issues notice to govt, states on PIL for new dam to replace Mullaperiyar

The PIL has named the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments and the National Disaster Management Authority as respondents

The Mullaperiyar dam, built in 1895 across the Periyar River in Kerala's Idukki district, is operated by Tamil Nadu under a lease agreement (Representative Photo:PTI)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments as well as the NDMA on a PIL seeking construction of a new dam to replace the 130-year-old Mullaperiyar dam following concerns over its safety and structural stability.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R. Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran was hearing the Save Kerala Brigade's petition alleging that over 10 million people live in close vicinity of the British-era dam.

Some directions may be needed for strengthening the existing dam, the CJI said and suggested that the matter be examined by an expert body to assess safety aspects and feasibility of constructing a new structure.

 

The Mullaperiyar dam, built in 1895 across the Periyar River in Kerala's Idukki district, is operated by Tamil Nadu under a lease agreement. It has long been a point of contention with Kerala citing safety concerns due to its age and seismic vulnerability and Tamil Nadu emphasising its importance for irrigation and drinking water supply to several southern districts.

Senior advocate V Giri, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the aging dam poses a serious threat to the lives and property of nearly 10 million people living downstream in Kerala and urged that the Court direct the construction of a new dam to ensure public safety.

The PIL has named the Centre, the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments and the National Disaster Management Authority as respondents.

Supreme Court Tamil Nadu Mullaperiyar dam Dams Kerala

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

