SC judge recuse himself from hearing Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case

From terror funding to prisoner's right to dignity, here are important developments from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Supreme Court

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
The Supreme Court judge Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by former JNU student Umar Khalid seeking bail in a UAPA case related to alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

The convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots told the SC that entertaining PILs by multiple people challenging their remission will open a "pandora's box" and set a dangerous precedent.
 
Here's a list of important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 9

-Separatist leader Yasin Malik virtually appeared before HC from jail in connection with the National Investigation Agency's plea seeking death penalty for him in a terror funding case
 
-The Delhi High Court sought the stand of the Centre on a public interest litigation against an appointment to the post of "embryologist" in the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board
 
-The high court said the POCSO Act is a gender-neutral legislation while rejecting an assertion that the law is being "misused" as it is a "gender based" enactment
 
-Bar Council of India told HC that conducting CLAT in languages other than English would give opportunities to more citizens to appear in the exam and pursue law as career
 
-HC said a prisoner's right to dignity as well as mental and emotional health should be protected to increase chances of social re-integration after release.

Topics : Umar Khalid Supreme Court Delhi High Court Bilkis Bano gangrape case

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

