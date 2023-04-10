close

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid

In October 2020, the Supreme Court had sought Centre's reply on the plea alleging that Remdesivir and Favipiravir are being used for treatment of Covid-19 without approval

IANS New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging use of drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir, without approval, for treatment of Covid-19 and also seeking CBI probe against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for selling these medicines allegedly in the absence of valid licenses.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said these issues cannot be examined by the court and dismissed the plea filed by advocate M.L. Sharma.

In October 2020, the Supreme Court had sought Centre's reply on the plea alleging that Remdesivir and Favipiravir are being used for treatment of Covid-19 without approval.

A bench headed by then Chief Justice S.A. Bobde had issued notice to the Centre on the plea and sought its response in four weeks.

Sharma, petitioner in-person, had then cited the World Health Organisation (WHO) report and argued that nowhere in it were these medicines designated officially as medicines for coronavirus.

The WHO report indicated that Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir/ritonavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little or no effect on in the treatment of Covid-19.

In September 2020, the top court had said that there was an approval by the Centre on use of Remdesivir and Favipiravir, as medicines to treat Covid-19.

Sharma also sought registration of an FIR by the CBI against ten Indian pharmaceutical firms for manufacturing and selling these two medicines for treating Covid-19 patients allegedly without valid licences.

In the plea, he had contended that Remdesivir and Favipiravir are antiviral drugs and their efficacy in treatment of Covid patients is still under debate.

--IANS

ss/vd

Topics : Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Supreme Court

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

