JUST IN
Kejriwal raises 'revadi' pitch after Washington DC makes public buses free
Residents of Maha-Telangana border say they enjoy benefits from both states
Those not linking Aadhaar with election card will stay in voters' list: Gov
Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday
After Buldhana villages seek merger into MP, Maha govt builds new roads
Cong questions PM's silence, slams govt over 'normal' trade ties with China
Six years after entering water, navy's latest destroyer to join the fleet
MP govt forms committee to draw plans for upcoming G20 meetings in state
MCD suspends teacher who threw Class 5 girl off first floor of school
Tawang clash: Lt Gen Kalita says India firmly in control of northern border
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India sees most number of cervical cancer cases, deaths in Asia: Lancet
icon-arrow-left
Wheat sowing up 3% so far this rabi season; oilseeds area up 8%: Govt
Business Standard

BCG can curb severe TB in children but efficacy wanes with time: MoS Health

MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar shared the information in Lok Sabha on Friday

Topics
Tuberculosis | Health sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tuberculosis

BCG vaccination can prevent severe forms of tuberculosis in children but its protective efficacy wanes over time, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The risk of tuberculosis even after vaccination if exposed to the bacteria remains at all ages. However, the infection breaks down to disease if the immunity of the individual is compromised due to various conditions, Pawar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

A new skin test for detecting latent TB infection has been developed by a private agency. This has been validated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and market authorization approval accorded by Drug Controller General of India (DGCI), the minister said in response to a question.

To address the challenges and achieve SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) related to TB by 2025, the National TB Elimination programme implements key activities such as state and district specific strategic plans for targeted interventions in high burden areas and the provision of free drugs and diagnostics to TB patients, including for drug resistant TB.

Besides, notified TB cases are tracked through the case-based web-based portal Ni-kshay.

The Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMBA), Pawar added, was launched by the Health Ministry in September 2022 for providing community support to TB patients with the objective of providing TB patients with additional nutritional, diagnostic and vocational support.

The Ni-kshay 2.0 portal has been developed and made available in the public domain for facilitating the community to register as Ni-kshay Mitra. Guidance documents have been developed and shared with all states and UTs to implement the initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tuberculosis

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 17:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU