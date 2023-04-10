close

Face masks mandatory in civic-run hospitals in Mumbai as Covid cases rise

The step has been taken as a safety measure, said the BMC after a coronavirus review meeting conducted by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal at the civic headquarters in south Mumbai

Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the use of face masks has been made mandatory for employees, patients and visitors in all civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

The step has been taken as a safety measure, said the BMC in a release issued after a coronavirus review meeting conducted by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal at the civic headquarters in south Mumbai.

The release, however, did not mention since when the masks will be mandatory in its hospitals.

The BMC appealed to citizens above 60 years of age to wear face masks as a precautionary measure though it is not mandatory for them. The release said the civic body will also issue guidelines on home isolation of COVID-19 patients.

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

