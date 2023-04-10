close

Rahul must clarify Azad's charge on meeting 'undesirable businessmen': BJP

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi must respond to the charge made by former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad that he meets undesirable businessmen during foreign tours

Press Trust of India Patna
Rahul Gandhi, congress

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said Rahul Gandhi must respond to the charge made by former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad that he meets undesirable businessmen during foreign tours.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad has made a serious allegation that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes on a foreign tour, he meets many 'unwanted businessmen', Prasad told reporters here.

Azad, who floated the Democratic Progressive Azad Party after quitting the Congress, had reportedly said in an interview that the former Congress chief goes abroad and meets undesirable businessmen.

"Who are these 'unwanted traders' and what are their interests? Is Rahul Gandhi trying to weaken India at the behest of anti-India businessmen and working against Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi)?," Prasad said.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Ghulam Nabi Azad | Congress | Ravi Shankar Prasad | BJP

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

