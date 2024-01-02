Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC refuses to entertain plea against campaign seeking to abolish NEET

The apex court was hearing a petition which had sought direction to the state to not allow such activity in schools there

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan observed that competitive examinations, which are conducted on a pan-India basis, have to be held.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea against the DMK's signature campaign in Tamil Nadu seeking to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges across the country.
The apex court was hearing a petition which had sought direction to the state to not allow such activity in schools there.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan observed that competitive examinations, which are conducted on a pan-India basis, have to be held.
When the petitioner told the bench that children are distressed though they have to face the examination eventually, Justice Kant observed, "Fortunately, now we have a very informed generation. Our children are not so innocent and now they understand everything".
"They are far ahead of our generation They understand everything, what is the motive, what is the agenda, how it happens," Justice Surya Kant said.
The bench, however, declined to entertain the petition.
In October last year, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu had launched a campaign to obtain 50 lakh signatures in 50 days seeking to abolish the NEET.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NEET UG 2024: NTA revises syllabus, releases FAQs, check other details here

Registration for round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2023 to end tomorrow

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Result: Round 1 seat allotment list out today

NEET SS 2023 registration ends today; Exams to be held on September 9, 10

NEET PG 2023 cut-off marks to be reduced soon by NMC, details inside

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal at Trichy airport, launches projects

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

Safety measures to prevent train accidents: SC seeks details from Centre

'We have lost our masjid': Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Ram temple opening

Ram Lalla idol by Arun Yogiraj selected for Ayodhya temple; details here

Topics : NEET Supreme Court campaign

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon