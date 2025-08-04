Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC refuses to stay HC order restraining DMK from using OTP verification

SC refuses to stay HC order restraining DMK from using OTP verification

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar dismissed the appeal filed by the DMK, saying the issue is sensitive

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court on Monday refused to the Madras Hi stay an interim injunction bygh Court against the use of OTP verification. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to the Madras Hi stay an interim injunction bygh Court against the use of OTP verification messages for the DMK's enrolment drive 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar dismissed the appeal filed by the DMK, saying the issue is sensitive. The whole process is suspect, it said.

"The court has to protect the citizens. Go back to the high court. We are not inclined to interfere in the matter. Dismissed," the bench said.

Senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for the DMK, submitted that the party was not collecting Aadhaar details. 

 

He contended that the high court had wrongly passed the order as there was no injunction sought in the matter.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear TN plea against order barring use of picture of CM in schemes

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

SC questions Rahul Gandhi's 2,000 sq km China claim in defamation case

Supreme Court, SC

SC stresses need to create awareness on rights of people with disabilities

Supreme Court, SC

Stakeholders must unite to plan emission control in power sector: SC

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court agrees to hear plea seeking to ban illegal betting apps

"My whole programme has come to a standstill. 1.7 crore members have come and offered thematic. I am doing what other parties like BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are doing. I am not collecting Aadhaar details," Wilson said.

On July 21, the high court issued an injunction restraining the DMK from using OTP verification messages for its enrolment drive, saying the matter involves aspects of data protection and privacy which are to be examined by the court.

The HC said since personal data is being collected from people, the PIL raises serious concerns about the right to privacy and the infrastructure available for data protection.

It passed the order while hearing a plea filed by S Rajkumar, a resident of T Athikarai village in Sivaganga district.

The plea said DMK cadres and functionaries are collecting the personal and Aadhaar details from the public in his locality under the guise of 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

We are prepared for KSRTC protests on Aug 5, says Karnataka HM Parameshwara

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination

HC suspends conviction of scientist in wife's suicide case for vaccine work

air india plane

Air India Express flight returns to Bengaluru airport due to technical snag

Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan

Lok Sabha MP Sudha R's gold chain snatched in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

Shibu Soren

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day to honour to Shibu Soren

Topics : Supreme Court Madras HC DMK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon