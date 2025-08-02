Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Stakeholders must unite to plan emission control in power sector: SC

Stakeholders must unite to plan emission control in power sector: SC

The Supreme Court has directed the Power Ministry to hold a joint meeting with CEA and CERC to discuss a plan to cut carbon emissions in the power generation sector

The top court said it is necessary to connect those involved in the process of power generation, transmission and distribution as well as the regulators (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has stressed that all stakeholders must be on the same platform to discuss, formulate and implement the plan to address the issue of carbon emissions arising out of power generation.

The apex court directed the Ministry of Power to convene a joint meeting with the Central Electricity Authority and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to discuss the plan of action with respect to reduction of carbon emissions in power generation sector.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar said it is equally necessary to ensure that policy makers are attuned with ground realities and difficulties of the regulatory and executory machinery.

 

"In order to address the issue of carbon emissions arising out of power generation, we deem it necessary that all stakeholders must be on the same platform to discuss, formulate and implement the plan systematically and consistently for achieving short-term and long-term goals," the bench said in its July 22 order.

The top court said it is necessary to connect those involved in the process of power generation, transmission and distribution as well as the regulators.

The bench passed the order while hearing a plea arising out of an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The NGT passed the order on an application seeking direction to assess climate-related issues while appraising projects for grant of environmental clearance.

In its order, the apex court issued notices to the Central Electricity Authority and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission after impleading them as respondents in the matter.

"We direct the Ministry of Power to convene a joint meeting with Central Electricity Authority and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to discuss about the plan of action with respect to reduction of carbon emissions in the power generation sector and file a joint affidavit indicating legal regime for this purpose and the plan of action in furtherance of the same," the bench said.

It said the affidavit be filed within four weeks and posted the matter for hearing on August 19.

The bench referred to its February 21, 2025, order in which it recognised that climate change has ascended as one of the most existential global predicaments, wielding profound ramifications beyond mere environmental degradation, escalating temperatures, erratic weather patterns, and proliferation of extreme climatic events such as floods, droughts and heatwaves.

It said it had opined that it was compelling for individuals and institutions to converge and adopt a coordinated effort to effectively deal with the emerging situations.

The bench noted that pursuant to its directions, the amicus curiae and the Centre filed detailed written submissions.

"We now propose to consider the impact of power generation and the consequential carbon emissions on climate change," the bench said.

It said in the written submissions, carbon emissions arising from various sectors, namely construction sites (30 per cent), crop residue management (3 per cent), power generation (8 per cent), waste management, etc., were indicated by the amicus.

The bench also noted that the Centre's counsel has referred to the affidavit filed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change indicating the plan and steps that have been taken as regards controlling and regulating the carbon emissions arising out of power generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Carbon emissions India power production power companies

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

