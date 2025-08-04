Monday, August 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC to hear TN plea against order barring use of picture of CM in schemes

SC to hear TN plea against order barring use of picture of CM in schemes

A bench took note of the submissions of advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state govt, that the HC by its interim order restrained use of names and portraits of the CM in welfare schemes

The Madras High Court, on July 31, restrained the Tamil Nadu government from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living individuals. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on August 6 the appeal of the DMK government against the Madras High Court order asking it not to use names and photographs of present and former chief ministers in welfare schemes.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, that the high court by its interim order restrained use of names and portraits of the CM and former CMs in welfare schemes. 

Rohtagi said it has been held by the top court that the name and pictures of the CM can be used in welfare schemes.

 

The bench agreed to hear the plea on Wednesday.

The Madras High Court, on July 31, restrained the Tamil Nadu government from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living individuals. 

It also barred the use of portraits of former chief ministers, ideological leaders, or any Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) insignia, emblem, or flag in advertisements promoting such schemes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan passed the order while hearing a PIL filed by AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam. 

The MP had challenged the naming and promotion of the government's public outreach programme titled Ungaludan Stalin' (With You, Stalin), alleging that it violated established norms.

While the bench clarified that the order did not prevent the state from launching, implementing, or operating any welfare schemes, it stated the restrictions applied solely to the nomenclature and promotional content associated with such schemes.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

