SC rejects plea to review ruling on electoral bonds fund confiscation

SC rejects plea to review ruling on electoral bonds fund confiscation

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed the review plea filed by one Khem Singh Bhati against the top court's decision of August 2, 2024

Supreme Court, SC

The top court's order, made available recently, also refused to accept Bhati's prayer for an open-court hearing in the matter (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking the review of its decision against the petitions for confiscating Rs 16,518 crore received by political parties under the 2018 electoral bond scheme.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra dismissed the review plea filed by one Khem Singh Bhati against the top court's decision of August 2, 2024.

The apex court had then rejected the petition seeking confiscation of money received under the scheme.

The bench on March 26 held, "The review petition is dismissed in terms of the signed order. Pending application(s), if any, shall stand disposed of."  The top court's order, made available recently, also refused to accept Bhati's prayer for an open-court hearing in the matter.

 

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by former CJI D Y Chandrachud on February 15 last year scrapped the electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding introduced by the BJP government.

Following the top court's judgement, the State Bank of India, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, shared the data with the election commission which made it public.

The electoral bonds scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of its efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electoral Bond Supreme Court Electoral funding

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

