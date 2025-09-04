Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC takes note of landslides, floods; seeks response of Centre, NDMA

SC takes note of landslides, floods; seeks response of Centre, NDMA

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authorities of India

Supreme Court

The bench listed the plea filed by an Anamika Rana for hearing after two weeks.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taking note of the unprecedented landslides and floods in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre, NDMA and others and said illegal felling of trees led to the disasters.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) as well as the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

It was responding to a plea alleging illegal felling of trees as a key reason for such disasters.

 

The bench listed the plea filed by an Anamika Rana for hearing after two weeks and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure remedial measures.

We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. From the media reports it is noticed that in the flood a huge number of wood was flowing along. Prima facie it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees. Thus issue notice to respondents. Returnable in two weeks the CJI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IMD weather update in September 2025

Weather update: IMD issues alerts for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Shikhar Dhawan

Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case

Goods, GST, toothbrush, toothbrushes

LIVE news updates: Congress says wait for 'true GST 2.0' continues

Finland President Stubb

'If West ignores India, global influence at risk': Finland President Stubb

Yamuna

Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, floodwater inundates nearby areas

Topics : Supreme Court landslide Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImpact of GST 2.0Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon