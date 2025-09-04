Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering investigation related to an illegal betting app, officials told news agency PTI on Thursday.
The probe agency will record Dhawan’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an investigation into an 'illegal' betting app named 1xBet.
The 39-year-old former India cricketer is believed to have been associated with the app through certain endorsements. The ED intends to examine his links with the app during questioning. The agency is investigating several such cases involving illegal betting platforms accused of defrauding numerous people and investors of crores of rupees or evading substantial taxes.
Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned by the ED in the same case. (More details awaited)