Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'If West ignores India, global influence at risk': Finland President Stubb

'If West ignores India, global influence at risk': Finland President Stubb

Stubb appeared to take a dig at US President Donald Trump's policies, especially the high tariffs imposed on India

Finland President Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb | Image: X@alexstubb

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Europe and the West will have to adopt a "dignified" and "cooperative" approach in its foreign policy, or risk losing global influence.

Stubb, while addressing a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday, said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit was a reminder to the West of the might of the Global South.

"My message is not only to my European colleagues but especially to the United States that if we don't drive a more cooperative, more dignified foreign policy, especially with the global south, the likes of India, we're going to lose this game. So I think this meeting in China on Sunday and Monday is a good reminder to all of us in the global west what is at stake. We're trying to preserve the remnants of the old order," he said.

 

Stubb appeared to take a dig at US President Donald Trump's policies, especially the high tariffs imposed on India. The policies have drawn him criticism even domestically.

Meanwhile, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Thursday (local time) lambasted US President Donald Trump for pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi closer to Russia and China in the backdrop of 50% tariffs imposed on India, ruining decades of hard work by the previous US administration.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar holds phone conversation with Finnish counterpart Valtonen

Alexander Stubb

Finland's President Stubb, PM Modi discuss India-EU trade and tech ties

HAPPY, Happiness, smile, smiley

Finland ranks as world's happiest country again, US at worst-ever level

share market, stock market

GHV Infra shares rise on winning ₹120-crore order, fixing bonus record date

Bitcoin

Crypto update: BTC nears breakout, ETH tightens supply; DeFi bridges TradFi

In a post on X, Bolton stated, "The White House has set US-India relations back decades, pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Beijing has cast itself as an alternative to the US and Donald Trump."

New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

The comments also followed the conclusion of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, during which Prime Minister Modi held bilateral engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping, during their bilateral meeting, recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, during his engagement with Putin, PM Modi emphasised the strong relationship between India and Russia, stating that both nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the most challenging situations.

The Prime Minister affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Putin also noted that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yamuna

Yamuna swells past 207 metres in Delhi, floodwater inundates nearby areas

Explosion

At least 1 killed, 17 injured in blast at explosives company in Nagpur

cigarette, ITC

GST revamp: Which goods and services will now fall under 40% 'sin' tax

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

MK Stalin, Stalin

'Strategic wins': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin signs six MoUs during London visit

Topics : Finland bilateral ties Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImmigration Act 2025 Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon