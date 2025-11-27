Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC to hear plea on Delhi-NCR air pollution on Dec 3 amid health emergency

SC to hear plea on Delhi-NCR air pollution on Dec 3 amid health emergency

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae

Supreme Court, SC

We need to identify reasons and the solutions can be given by the domain experts only: SC |(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on December 3 a plea concerning the deteriorating air quality in the DelhiNational Capital Region, saying the issue needed to be monitored on a regular basis.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae in the air pollution case, that there is an alarming situation in Delhi-NCR and it is a health emergency.

What magic wand can a judicial forum exercise? I know this is hazardous for Delhi-NCR. We all know the problem. The issue is what is the solution. We need to identify reasons and the solutions can be given by the domain experts only. We hope and expect that long term solutions are found, the CJI said.

 

Tell me what can we direct? We issue some directions and get to breathe clean air immediately ... .Then we have to see what the solutions can be in each region. Let us see what the government has constituted in terms of committee. This matter is also listed ceremonial way during the Diwali season and let us have regular monitoring, the CJI said.

On November 19, the court asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider directing schools in Delhi-NCR to postpone open-air sports events scheduled for November-December to safer months due to toxic air levels.

It had declined to impose year-round restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an emergency framework that restricts polluting activities in severe conditions, and instead emphasised the need for long-term, sustainable solutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi launches Skyroot Infinity Campus, unveils Vikram-I orbital rocket

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Droupadi Murmu to make historic address in Odisha assembly today

Security, Manipur Security

3 militants arrested for 'threatening' to bomb Manipur's Sangai festival

Cyclone

Cyclone Senyar: IMD warns Chennai, Puducherry as storm likely to intensify

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests WinZO founders over alleged money laundering; ₹505 crore frozen

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon